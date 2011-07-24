Asia Opens In 24 Hours, And The Latest Debt Deal Talks Just Failed

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Worrying about the Asian open? It’s so 2008!And yet here we are, just 24 hours from the opening of markets in Japan, and the word is that the Democrats have rejected the latest debt offer from the GOP.



Boehner has said publicly that he hoped to have a deal in hand that The House could vote on by the time, so as not to spook the markets, something that became a major risk when the debt talks collapsed on Friday.

It’s possible, according to one line of thinking that’s going around, that Boehner said this to help spook the markets, thus making it easier to get a deal.

Bear in mind that people have said for a long time (months) that it would take a market panic to make a deal happen.

