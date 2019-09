Rather than inch towards a fiscal deal this weekend, Washington amped up the rhetoric about the debt ceiling and “default.”

And so, markets are going down. It’s as simple as that.

S&P futures are off about 8 points. You can see the drop here on this chart from Friday’s close.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.