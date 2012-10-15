The Week Begins And Markets Are Going Down

The tone is generally risk off to start the week.



US futures are modestly lower. Risk currencies like the Aussie dollar and the euro are lower as well.

And here’s the Nikkei, off 0.33%.

Over the weekend, the big econ news came out of China, which showed better than expected trade data, but there’s scepticism about the number, on the grounds that it might be due to seasonal factors.

