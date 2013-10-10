Markets Are Higher

Things are fairly quiet in world markets right now, but there’s a general lift going on.

Japan is up about 0.5% and US futures have risen after the ball.

There are more signs of a deal in Washington that would at least push of the debt ceiling situation for a while longer, and the GOP demands have softened considerably since the original “defund” Obamacare push.

Here’s US futures. You can see the rise since the 4 PM close.

