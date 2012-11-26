The Weekend Is Over, And US Futures Are Ticking Lower

The weekend is over, and things are mixed.



Asian markets are higher on the day. But US markets, which had a blistering rally on Friday’s half day, are fading a little bit.

Photo: FinViz

This week will see a medium amount of economic data (housing and capital expenditures) and perhaps the completion of an aid deal in Greece.

Of course, how the Fiscal Cliff develops in this first week since the vacation will be closely watched.

