THANKSGIVING IS OVER — Here's What Markets Are Doing, And Here's What You Missed

BREAK’S OVER.



US futures have begun trading again.

And there’s a slight tickup from Wednesday’s close.

From FinViz:

While there was no US trading on Thursday, markets around the world rallied.

Things were helped by the strongest (Flash) PMI reading in China in 13 months, and numbers out of Europe that were not catastrophic.

The Nikkei (in part because of Yen weakness) continues to be a big gainer). It gained 1.5% on Thursday trading.

Meanwhile, in Europe, another “crucial” meeting of leaders remains ongoing, and has broken for the night.

That being said, optimism is building at an imminent Greek deal as 10-year yields hit their lowest level since the debt restructuring earlier this year.

