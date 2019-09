The general “risk on” tone that’s been with the markets this week continues in Asia, as both Japan and Korea gain.



The Nikkei is up about 1%.

Still everyone’s talking about the weakening yen, which has hit an 8-month low against the dollar. Against the Korean Won it’s at a level not seen since Summer 2011.

Chinese PMI comes out tonight.

