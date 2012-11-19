The Weekend Is Over, And Markets Are Rising

The week begins, and markets are higher for now.



The risk-off mood that has dominated global markets since the election has been snapped (at least temporarily) by the events of Friday afternoon in the US, when “conciliatory” language in Washington produced some optimism that a deal could be reached to avert the tax hikes and spending cuts known as the Fiscal Cliff.

US futures are up modestly at the moment. The weekend was very quiet in terms of news.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.