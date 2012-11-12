It Was Mostly Good News This Weekend — But Markets Are Going Lower

The week begins, and markets are a bit in the red.



US futures are off just a hair.

Japan is off 0.7%.

Korea is down 0.48%.

So what happened this weekend? Mostly it was pretty positive.

The “conciliatory” tone of talk surrounding the Fiscal Cliff was mostly continued through the weekend, as leaders on both sides expressed the idea that a deal could be reached.

Chinese trade data was better than expected.

Greece passed its budget, and headlines suggest the country will get its aid for the rest of the year.

