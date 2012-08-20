The Week Begins With Markets Going Nowhere

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Pretty, pretty quiet start to the week.US futures are basically flat (down a smidgen). Australia and Korea are down modestly, and Japan is modestly higher.



The euro is a tad lower despite headlines about the ECB getting more active in stopping the crisis. It will be interesting to see what the peripheral sovereign bond market does when trading begins in the European morning.

