Meet 10 Asian Models Who Are Making Waves In The Fashion Industry

The first issue of Vogue China hit the newsstands in 2005. On the coveted front cover was Australian model-actress, Gemma Ward. Every issue followed suit, featuring a plethora of beautiful women and men—but none of them were Asian.It wasn’t until September 2011 that Vogue China actually featured Asian models on their magazine. On the cover? Shu Pei, Du Juan, Liu Wen, Sui He, Fei Fei Sun, and Ming Xi.



These six women make up a group of up-and-coming Asian models that have recently taken the fashion world by storm.

And all were recently a part of Givenchy’s ultra-exclusive haute couture Spring/Summer 2011 show—a show whose lineup featured entirely Asian models.

At the 2011 Alexander McQueen store opening in Beijing, China, head designer Sarah Burton decided to also cast an all-Asian lineup, stating that “being in China I felt it only right to use all Chinese models.”

Du Juan (China) Credited as 'the world's first international Chinese supermodel,' 29-year old Du Juan has been featured in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, L'Oreal and Yves Saint Laurent--to name just a few. She was on the cover of the first issue of Vogue China in 2005 and has been featured in almost every issue since. Liu Wen (China) Liu Wen jump started her modelling career in 2004 after winning the New Silk Road World Model Contest. The 24-year old has since become the first Asian face of the cosmetics company, Estée Lauder, as well as the first Asian model to walk the runway at the Victoria's Secret fashion show. Ai Tominaga (Japan) Currently the face of Moschino, 29-year old Ai Tominaga has walked the runway for Anna Sui, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, and Michael Kors. She has also been featured in the campaigns for Banana Republic, Gucci, and Tag Heuer. Fei Fei Sun (China) Handpicked by Karl Lagerfeld himself for Chanel's pre-fall Paris-Shanghai collection, 22-year old Fei Fei Sun is a force to be reckoned with. Currently the face of DSquared2, she has also walked for Louis Vuitton, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Lanvin, and Givenchy. Jihae Kim (South Korea) Jihae Kim has been the face of multiple Eileen Fisher campaigns. The Wilhelmina model has also been featured in a Banana Republic campaign and a Harper's Bazaar Singapore editorial spread. Ming Xi (China) Ming Xi was discovered in 2009 when she came third at an Elite Model Look contest. The 22-year-old soon became a favourite of Givenchy, walking in their exclusive haute couture March 2011 show as well as becoming the face of their fall/winter campaign. In addition to Givenchy, she has walked for Thierry Mugler, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, and Elie Saab. Sui He (China) Sui He was signed to Natalie Paris, Fashion Milan, and New York Model Management in 2010. The 22-year-old model made her debut one year later and has since walked the catwalk for Dries von Noten, Dolce & Gabbana, Marchesa, and Doo.Ri. Shu Pei (China) As the second Asian model to snag a cosmetics contract, 20-year old Shu Pei is quickly becoming fashion's latest star. She has been personally asked to walk in John Galliano and Christian Dior's runway shows, as well as for Chanel, Ralph Lauren, and Vera Wang. Tao Okamoto (Japan) Tao Okamoto signed on with Elite modelling Agency in 2006. One year later, the rising star was part of New York Fashion Week, walking for both Marc Jacobs and Cynthia Steffe.Today, the 24-year-old has appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Kenzo, Kenneth Cole, and Emporio Armani. Wang Xiao (China) Signed by Wilhelmina Models in 2010, 21-year-old Wang Xiao had her breakthrough moment when she signed with Calvin Klein's one spring/summer 2011 campaign. Since then, she has walked for Thierry Mugler, Nicole Miller, Thakoon, and United Bamboo. This American girl is teaching 1 billion Chinese people how to say English slang words ... Meet Jessica Beinecke--China's most popular English-language sensation >

