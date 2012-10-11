Markets Are Sliding In Asia

Markets are selling off early in the Asian trading session.Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.6%.

Korea’s Kospi is down 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.6%.

Japan reported that its machine orders fell 3.3 per cent in August, which was worse than the 2.3 per cent drop expected.

Dow futures are down 23 points.

