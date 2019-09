Following the big US market tank, Asian markets are picking up the baton.



Shanghai is down 8%. Hong Kong is off .2%. Tokyo remains on a long weekend.

And here’s the most distressing market. The euro is now decisively below $1.30, with steady selling all night and into the Asian morning.

Photo: FinViz

