Asian Markets Slip

Asian markets are modestly lower on Thursday, as markets gear up for the European Central Bank’s meeting.

Here’s a quick round-up:

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.5%

Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.2%

Korea’s KOSPI is up 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.4%

All eyes will be on China’s upcoming 3rd Plenum which kicks off on November 9.

