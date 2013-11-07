Asian Markets Slip

Mamta Badkar
Motorbike accident, rider fallsREUTERS/Toru Hanai

Asian markets are modestly lower on Thursday, as markets gear up for the European Central Bank’s meeting.

Here’s a quick round-up:

  • China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.3%
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.5%
  • Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.2%
  • Korea’s KOSPI is up 0.1%
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.4%

All eyes will be on China’s upcoming 3rd Plenum which kicks off on November 9.

