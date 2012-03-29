Japan's Retail Sales Jump 3.5%, But Markets Slip

Photo: Karlee Weinmann, Business Insider

Retail sales in Japan jumped 3.5 per cent year-over-year. Economists were looking for a modest increase of 1.4 per cent.However, markets are lower following Wednesday’s U.S. market sell-off, which was triggered by disappointing durable goods orders.



Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.9%.

Korea’s Kospi is down 1.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 1.3%.

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.7%.

U.S. futures are also down modestly, with Dow futures down 20 points.

