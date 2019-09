The rally in Europe and the US has come to a halt.



Asia is breaking down.

Shanghai is down 0.6%, reversing part of the 2.6% rally it had the day before.

Here’s Japan’s Nikkei, which is down 0.4%.

Data out of Japan showed a slump in industrial production and a continuation of a multi-month decline in CPI.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.