Markets Aren't Too Worried About The Bad Chinese Manufacturing Report

@deeCNBCAsian markets are digesting what economists see as a disappointing Chinese HSBC manufacturing PMI report.



So far, the markets are taking it in stride.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite are each up 0.5%, reports CNBC’s Deirdre Wang Morris.

Elsewhere, markets are in the red but off of their lows. Korea’s Kospi is down 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.1%.

Japan is leading the way lower, down 2.1%.

Here’s a look at the Nikkei’s decline and the yen’s rally via Nikkei.com.



Nikkei

