Asian markets are extending the global market selloff as investors prepare to be disappointed by EU leaders on Wednesday.



Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.8%.

Korea’s Kospi is down 0.7%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 1.0%.

Meanwhile, gold continues its rally. Check out the chart:

Gold

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.