Asian Markets Reverse Earlier Losses And Start Heading Higher

Photo: AP
Pacific markets have reversed earlier losses and continue to head higher in overnight trading.Japan’s Nikkei, which was down slightly earlier, is now marginally higher. A full round up of exchanges is below. However, Australia’s flagship remains lower.
Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.2% to 8,782.
New Zealand’s NZX 50 is up 0.2% to 3,281.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 remains about 0.3% lower, trading at 4,228.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.