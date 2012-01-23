Asian Markets Reverse Earlier Losses And Start Heading Higher

Photo: AP

Pacific markets have reversed earlier losses and continue to head higher in overnight trading.Japan’s Nikkei, which was down slightly earlier, is now marginally higher. A full round up of exchanges is below. However, Australia’s flagship remains lower.



Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.2% to 8,782.

New Zealand’s NZX 50 is up 0.2% to 3,281.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 remains about 0.3% lower, trading at 4,228.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.