Markets In Asia Rally Higher As Apple's Blockbuster Earnings News Circulates Overseas

Photo: AP

Asian markets started the day sharply higher, after Apple posted one of the most impressive earnings beats in recent history.The company reported revenue of $46.3 billion, topping estimates by $7.57 billion.



A market update is below.

Japan’s Nikkei has increased 1.0% to 8,869.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 1.0% to 4,266.

The South Korean Kospi has added 0.9% to 1,968.

Singapore’s FTSE Straits Times Index is up 0.9% to 2,875.

