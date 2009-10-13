Commodities Strong, Oil Hits $74 In Asia

Asian stock markets were up overnight with Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Tokyo all showing 0.6% – 1.5% gains.



Commodities looked strong with coal producers up in China, oil hitting $74, gold at new highs, and the dollar weakening.

While Europe is down slightly overall right now, it has started to strengthen ahead of the US open. The FTSE day chart is shown on the right.

