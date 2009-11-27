Black Friday: Asian Markets Walloped After Dubai World

Asian stock markets followed yesterday’s European stock markets and US futures markets straight down.



Yesterday, European markets saw their biggest one-day losses since March. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were off 187 points.Everyone is talking about the effects of Dubai World asking creditors for an extension on its debt.

So here’s a quick whip around what happened when Asia woke up to its first day of trading following the Dubai World news.

Japan’s Nikkei 225: down 2.0%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200: down 2.5%.

New Zealand’s NZX-50: down 1.3%.

South Korea’s Kospi Composite: down 2.1%.

More on the impact on financials, commodities and currencies here from the Wall Street Journal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.