Asian Markets Open The Day With A Whimper

Photo: AP

Trading has opened in Asia, with most markets barely moved.Here’s what you need to know.



Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2 per cent to 4,295.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up less than 0.1 per cent to 9,599.

New Zealand’s NZX advanced 0.3 per cent to 3,314.

South Korea’s KOSPI is up less than 0.1 per cent to 2,008.

Taiwan’s TAIEX has gained 0.5 per cent to 7,973.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.