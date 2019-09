After a strong US session, markets are in sag mode.



The euro has been slumping all night, and EUR/USD is now at 1.2466.

And Japan has been going down in the first hour of trading.

Polls showing strength for the pro-bailout parties in Greece have buoyed markets some, but the ongoing carnage in Spain is a major worry.

