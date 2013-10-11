Japan Is Surging, As US Futures Make Comeback On Deal Hopes

It’s been an interesting night for markets.
Just before 6:30 PM ET, the New York Times pushed a headline about how Obama had “rejected” the GOP’s offer of a temporary debt ceiling raise.
It turns out the truth was more complicated, and that negotiations are ongoing that could lead to a debt ceiling deal, and maybe even a deal to reopen the government.
Also a poll came out right at 6:30 showing the government shutdown saga has been a catastrophe for the GOP, which also augurs well for a deal.
So markets have recovered.
US futures have erased their losses, and Japan is surging.
Here’s the Nikkei
