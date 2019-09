The selloff first seen in the brutal US session continues.



Now Asia is taking it on the chin.

Both Korea and Japan are down over 1%.

Here’s the Nikkei.

US futures, on the other hand, are ticking a little higher. So it’s not clear yet that the bleeding will continue tomorrow in the US. It’s stanched for now.

