Asian Markets Aren't Too Impressed

CNBC CNBC’s Deirdre Wang Morris

China,

South Korea, and much of developing Asia delivered economic stats that reflected

accelerating growth in the region.

But the markets in Asia are mixed.

Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.4%.

Korea’s Kospi is up 0.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is flat.

China’s Shanghai Composite is up 0.2%.

“China mkts not so impressed by PMI readings,” tweeted CNBC’s Deirdre Wang Morris.

Yep.

