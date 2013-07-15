The Weekend Is Over, And Markets Are Making Small Moves Ahead Of A Big Week

Asian markets are mix in early Monday trading.



Seoul’s KOSPI index is down -0.69% and falling.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.11%.

The Nikkei 225 is closed today.

Stay tuned for Chinese Q2 GDP data, out in less than two hours.

And of course, there’s a bevy of new data out this week, plus earnings from firms including GE, Johnson and Johnson, Yahoo and Bank of America. Plus Chairman Bernanke will deliver his semiannual report to Congress Wednesday.

