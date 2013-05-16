Asian Markets Took A Breather After A Big Japanese GDP Report

Markets closed mixed in Asia on Thursday.



Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX fell 0.5%.

Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.3%.

China’s Shanghai Composite advanced by 1.2%.

The market action followed a big GDP report in Japan where Abenomics appeared to have caused the economy to surge by 3.5% year-over-year in Q1. Economists were looking for a 2.8% growth rate.

Yesterday, the Nikkei breached the 15,000 level for the first time since January 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.