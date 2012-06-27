Asian Markets Are Mixed Ahead Of The EU Summit

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Japanese stocks are trading modestly lower ahead of the EU summit set to begin on Thursday and because of a stronger yen.Meanwhile, Australian stocks opened higher following the rally in U.S. markets.



Here’s how the markets look:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 0.15%

Korea’s Kospi Index is down 0.98%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up +0.33%

UPDATE [22:43 pm]

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.21%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 0.68%

