Asian Markets Are Mixed Ahead Of The EU Summit

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Japanese stocks are trading modestly lower ahead of the EU summit set to begin on Thursday and because of a stronger yen.Meanwhile, Australian stocks opened higher following the rally in U.S. markets.
Here’s how the markets look:
Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 0.15%
Korea’s Kospi Index is down 0.98%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up +0.33%
UPDATE [22:43 pm]
China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.21%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 0.68%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.