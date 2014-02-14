Asian Markets March Higher

Asian stocks are higher on Friday, following on the gains in the U.S. stock market on Thursday.

Asian markets are getting a bit of a bounce after the recent rout we’ve seen on the back of the Fed’s moves to taper its monthly asset purchase program.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.9%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.9%.

China’s Shanghai Composite is flat.

Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.6%.

Korea’s KOSPI is up0.9%.

Meanwhile, Chinese consumer prices were up 2.5% in January, modestly higher than expected, and producer prices were down 1.6% in line with expectations. Moderating inflation is expected to mitigate a rate hike from China’s central bank.

Part of the recent emerging market rout came on concerns of an economic slowdown in China and better trade and inflation data could be impacting markets as well.

