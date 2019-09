Asian markets are open, and they’re surging.



Japan’s Nikkei is leading the way, up 1.3 per cent. The Nikkei is at a 4 1/2 year high.

This follows a big day in the U.S. markets where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at an all-time high.

Here’s a look at the Nikkei and the yen:

Photo: Nikkei

