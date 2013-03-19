Markets Are Rallying Across Asia

Photo: Flickr / halfrain

After a Monday sell-off to start the week, markets are bouncing back early in Asia’s Tuesday trading session.Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.9 per cent.



Korea’s Kospi is up 0.5 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.6 per cent.

Over the weekend, a controversial plan to bail out Cyprus’ banks included a surprise levy on depositors.

There was some concern that this could be an idea that would catch on in other countries, which could trigger massive bank runs as depositors flee.

For now, those fears seem to be receding.

