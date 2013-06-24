Markets Are Open, And Japan Is Up

Markets are open in Asia, and they’re mixed.



Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 1.3% in early Tokyo trading, but other Asian indexes are faltering Monday.

Australia’s ASX 200 is off -1.03%, but it has regained some of its earlier losses.

This follows an incredibly volatile week that appeared to be triggered by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the Fed could begin to taper, or gradually reduce its stimulative bond-buying plan.

This week, at least eight Federal Reserve officials will be speaking about monetary policy and the economy. Everyone will be listening for further clues regarding the taper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.