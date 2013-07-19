Asian Markets Are Going Nowhere, But US Futures Are Red

Markets are mixed in Asia.



Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.4%.

Korea’s Kospi is down 0.1%.

Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.3%.

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.1%.

This comes after U.S. markets closed at all-time record highs.

Tech giants Microsoft and Google both announced disappointing Q2 financial results after the bell. Prices fell bringing down Nasdaq futures.

There isn’t much expected to happen on Friday. No major economic data is scheduled to be released.

