Japan has re-opened for business after a Monday holiday, and its Nikkei index is up 0.8% in early trading. CNBC notes this is a 7-week high.



Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.2% and Korea’s Kospi is down 0.2%.

All of this comes after U.S. markets closed at new all-time highs.

Here’s a year-to-date look at the Nikkei via Bloomberg.

