Markets Are Open In Asia, And Japan Is Up

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up about 0.6%, but Australia’s S&P 200/ASX is down -0.9% as the market digests a mixed set of data released evening.



Japan’s Tankan manufacturing survey index moved into optimistic territory as the print of 4 beat estimates of 3. Q1’s figure was -8.

But South Korean export data unexpectedly fell -0.9% YOY in June.

Everyone will now turn to Chinese PMI, which will be published at 9 pm Eastern. Watch out for the report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.