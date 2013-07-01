Markets Are Open In Asia, And Japan Is Up

Rob Wile

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up about 0.6%, but Australia’s S&P 200/ASX is down -0.9% as the market digests a mixed set of data released evening.

Japan’s Tankan manufacturing survey index moved into optimistic territory as the print of 4 beat estimates of 3. Q1’s figure was -8.

But South Korean export data unexpectedly fell -0.9% YOY in June.

Everyone will now turn to Chinese PMI, which will be published at 9 pm Eastern. Watch out for the report here. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.