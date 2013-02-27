Japan's Stock Market Is Having Another Down Day

Photo: tHis1tRik4U / Flickr

Markets are mostly up in Asia follow a rally in the US that was fuelled by positive economic data. But Japan is the notable loser.Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.8 per cent.



Korea’s Kospi is up 0.2 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.7 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.4 per cent.

China’s Shanghai Composite is up 0.3 per cent.

Japan’s sell-off is likely attributable to modest gains in the yen against other international currencies. This makes the country’s exports more expensive and it’s the exact opposite of what its leaders want.

