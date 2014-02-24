The Nikkei Is Inching Up

The weekend is over and Asian markets are open.

China’s finance minister Lou Jiwei tried to stem concerns about the yuan depreciation, after some volatility last week, and downplay concerns about shadow banking, reports Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan signaled that China could grow between 7-8% GDP growth this year.

Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.5% after starting down 0.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.1%.

Korea’s KOSPI is up 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.8%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.