Japan's Nikkei Just Hit Another Big Milestone

Japanese stocks are up strongly early in the Asian trading session.



The Nikkei is up a solid 1.0 per cent.

For a moment, the Nikkei even passed 11,500. According to Dow Jones, this is the first time the Nikkei touched this level since September 2008.

This comes after a January trade report that showed a bigger-than-expected jump in exports.

Here’s the intraday chart from Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

