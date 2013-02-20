Japan's Nikkei Just Hit Another Big Milestone

Japanese stocks are up strongly early in the Asian trading session.
The Nikkei is up a solid 1.0 per cent.
For a moment, the Nikkei even passed 11,500. According to Dow Jones, this is the first time the Nikkei touched this level since September 2008.
This comes after a January trade report that showed a bigger-than-expected jump in exports.
Here’s the intraday chart from Bloomberg:
Photo: Bloomberg
