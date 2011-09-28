Asian Markets Inch Higher, While The Euro And US Futures Dwell On The Latest rumour

Sam Ro
Happy Asian Trader

In the wake of the US market rally, Asian markets opened and they’re up in early trading:

Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.4%

Korea’s Kospi is up 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.9%

A new rumour out of Europe may have trimmed late gains at the end of US trading.  According to the FT, Eurozone members are split on how much of a haircut private creditors should take on their Greek debt holdings.  US futures are modestly lower, while the euro continues to slide.

Euro USDEUR/USD

Photo: FinViz.com

