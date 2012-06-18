Asian Markets Explode Higher, Nikkei Up Nearly 2%

Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Asian markets have opened sharply higher, starting the week up nearly two per cent as the pro-bailout party narrowly took parliamentary elections in Greece.Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 1.9 per cent, at 8,726.



Sony is leading the rally higher, up five per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is 1.6 per cent higher, while China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange has barely moved.

The euro has also moved higher on elections in Greece, with the currency trading at $1.2706.

U.S. futures are marginally in the green, with all three major indices showing a half a percentage rise at the open.

