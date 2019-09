Japan’s Nikkei 225 index opened down -1.74% and is continuing to fall, on the back of the broad sell-off in U.S. markets today.



Australia’s ASX 200 also declined by -0.75% on its open, while Korea’s KOSPI index fell -2.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was off -2.88.

