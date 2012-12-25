China And Japan Are Open, And Their Stock Markets Are Surging

Photo: YouTube

Almost all of the global financial markets are closed for Christmas. But Japan and China are open and traders seem full of holiday cheer.Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.3 per cent.



China’s Shanghai Composite is up 1.1 per cent.

Japanese stocks may be getting a boost from the yen, which is down again today. Over the weekend, incoming Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would push for a 2 per cent inflation target for the Bank Of Japan, up from its current mandate of 1 per cent, in his effort to stimulate the economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.