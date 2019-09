Stock markets in Asia opened lower after Japan’s

latest GDP print missed expectations by a mile.

The Nikkei is off -1.25%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 has fallen -0.07%.

Korea’s Kospi opened down -0.13% but has since recovered to +0.58.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.