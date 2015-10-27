Asian markets are wallowing in the doldrums

Whether due to the lacklustre lead by Wall Street or the plethora of key central bank meetings later this week, Asian markets are eerily quiet today.

Movements in key stock indices are near non-existent, with a 0.44% decline in the South Korean KOSPI the closet thing that comes to notable market news.

With the exception of the Japanese yen, which is down around 0.3%, currencies are also oscillating around their closing levels in New York, as are commodity prices. There is very little going on, at least from a macro perspective.

For those looking for volatility, many will be hoping that Chinese stocks will provide the impetus when they come online at 12.30pm AEDT. However, by their usual standards, even they have been relatively quiet of late.

Here’s the scoreboard.

Stocks

ASX 200 5349.20 , 1.21 , 0.02%

5349.20 , 1.21 , 0.02% Nikkei 225 18910.30 , -36.82 , -0.19%

18910.30 , -36.82 , -0.19% KOSPI 2039.16 , -8.92 , -0.44%

2039.16 , -8.92 , -0.44% S&P 500 Futures 2061.25 , -1.00 , -0.05%

Forex

USD/JPY 120.74 , -0.33 , -0.27%

120.74 , -0.33 , -0.27% USD/CNY 6.3517 , 0.0029 , 0.05%

6.3517 , 0.0029 , 0.05% AUD/USD 0.7244 , -0.0002 , -0.03%

0.7244 , -0.0002 , -0.03% NZD/USD 0.6773 , -0.0009 , -0.13%

0.6773 , -0.0009 , -0.13% AUD/JPY 87.46 , -0.27 , -0.31%

87.46 , -0.27 , -0.31% EUR/USD 1.1047 , -0.0009 , -0.08%

1.1047 , -0.0009 , -0.08% GBP/USD 1.5351 , 0.0002 , 0.01%

1.5351 , 0.0002 , 0.01% USD INDEX 96.813 , -0.0480 , -0.05%

Commodities

Gold $1,164.06 , $1.26 , 0.11%

$1,164.06 , $1.26 , 0.11% Silver $15.82 , -$0.01 , -0.06%

$15.82 , -$0.01 , -0.06% WTI Futures $43.86 , -$0.12 , -0.27%

$43.86 , -$0.12 , -0.27% Copper Futures ¥39,150 , -¥10 -0.03%

¥39,150 , -¥10 -0.03% Iron Ore Futures ¥358.50 , -¥3.50 , -0.97%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.638%

2.638% New Zealand 3.335%

3.335% Japan 0.305%

0.305% Germany 0.501%

0.501% UK 1.824%

1.824% US 2.053%

