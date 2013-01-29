Asian Markets Are Up

Photo: Jakob E via flickr

Asian markets have opened modestly higher, after the S&P 500 ended its 8-day winning streak.The Nikkei is modestly higher. Remember it has been up after Shinzo Abe came to power on promises of more aggressive stimulus policies.



Australia’s stocks are up as trading resumes after a three-day weekend.

Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.10 per cent

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.88 per cent

South Korea’s KOSPI is up 0.46 per cent

