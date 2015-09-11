Asian markets are snoozing

Asian stocks are quiet in early Friday trade, an understandable result of what has been another hectic week.
The Nikkei in Japan and KOSPI in South Korea are down 0.62% and 0.85% respectively while Australia’s ASX 200 is flat.
In currency markets, with the exception of the New Zealand dollar which is up around 0.3% on short covering following yesterday’s 2% plus drop, all major pairs are meandering around the flatline.
Commodity markets are similarly quiet. Gold and silver are modestly higher while front-month WTI crude futures are off by close to 1%. Iron ore futures are the exception, adding 1.85%.
There are no major economic data releases scheduled across the region today. Any substantial market movements – if any – will likely be generated by Chinese markets when they begin trade at 11.30am AEST.
The full regional scoreboard is found below.
Stocks
- ASX 200 5096.30 , 1.28 , 0.03%
- Nikkei 225 18185.94 , -113.68 , -0.62%
- KOSPI 1945.49 , -16.62 , -0.85%
- S&P 500 Futures 1948.25 , -1.25 , -0.06%
Forex
- USD/JPY 120.72 , 0.13 , 0.11%
- USD/CNY 6.3770 , 0.0002 , 0.00%
- AUD/USD 0.7066 , -0.0001 , -0.01%
- NZD/USD 0.6306 , 0.0019 , 0.30%
- AUD/JPY 85.3 , 0.04 , 0.05%
- EUR/USD 1.1280 , 0.0004 , 0.04%
- GBP/USD 1.5441 , -0.0002 , -0.01%
- USD INDEX 95.488 , 0.0320 , 0.03%
Commodities
- Gold $1,111.70 , $0.55 , 0.05%
- Silver $14.69 , $0.02 , 0.14%
- WTI Futures $45.49 , -$0.43 , -0.94%
- Iron Ore Futures ¥412.00 , ¥7.50 , 1.85%
10-Year Bond Yields
- Australia 2.747%
- New Zealand 3.330%
- Japan 0.353%
- Germany 0.695%
- UK 1.870%
- US 2.222%
