Asian Markets Are Slipping On Concerns About Europe

Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images
Asian markets rallied after the weekend’s Greek elections, but the market respite is fading.With yields on Spanish 10-year bonds surging, Asian stock markets have started trading lower.
Meanwhile, stocks in Japan were also hit by a stronger yen that impacted tech and auto exporters.
Here’s how the markets look:
Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 0.26%
Korea’s Kospi Index is down 0.12%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.41%
China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.34%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.30%
Note: Market data was updated at 10:58 p.m. ET
