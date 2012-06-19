Asian Markets Are Slipping On Concerns About Europe

Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Asian markets rallied after the weekend’s Greek elections, but the market respite is fading.With yields on Spanish 10-year bonds surging, Asian stock markets have started trading lower.



Meanwhile, stocks in Japan were also hit by a stronger yen that impacted tech and auto exporters.

Here’s how the markets look:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 0.26%

Korea’s Kospi Index is down 0.12%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.41%

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.34%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.30%

Note: Market data was updated at 10:58 p.m. ET

