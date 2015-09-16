Asian markets are quiet, except stocks

Asian markets, with the exception of stocks, are having a quiet session today as investors prepare themselves for this Thursday’s US FOMC rate decision (Friday, 4am AEST).

Following the lead provided by European and North American markets, stocks across the region, with the exclusion of large-caps in China, are sitting comfortably in the black.

The ASX 200 in Australia has added 1.43%, reversing a similar decline on Tuesday, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan is trading higher by 0.50%. The South Korean KOSPI is the regional outperformer, putting on 1.68%.

Elsewhere stocks in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore are all up between 0.76% to 0.94%.

In China, after being pummelled over the past two sessions, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index sits up 0.15% at the mid-session break. Small cap stocks are all outperforming their larger rivals with the CSI 500, Shenzhen Composite and ChiNext indices all up by more than 1%. The SSE 50, containing large-cap stocks listed in Shanghai, is the exception to the rule, sitting down 0.84%.

Despite the regional gains, US stock futures are currently down 0.29%.

Aside from stocks, market movements elsewhere are limited.

The full scoreboard is found below.

Stocks

ASX 200 5090.40 , 71.96 , 1.43%

5090.40 , 71.96 , 1.43% Nikkei 225 18117.14 , 90.66 , 0.50%

18117.14 , 90.66 , 0.50% Shanghai Composite 3009.57 , 4.39 , 0.15%

3009.57 , 4.39 , 0.15% Hang Seng 21657.37 , 202.14 , 0.94%

21657.37 , 202.14 , 0.94% KOSPI 1970.05 , 32.49 , 1.68%

1970.05 , 32.49 , 1.68% Straits Times 2863.50 , 21.56 , 0.76%

2863.50 , 21.56 , 0.76% S&P 500 Futures 1974.00 , -5.75 , -0.29%

Forex

USD/JPY 120.18 , -0.24 , -0.20%

120.18 , -0.24 , -0.20% USD/CNY 6.3696 , 0.0011 , 0.02%

6.3696 , 0.0011 , 0.02% AUD/USD 0.7141 , 0.0000 , 0.00%

0.7141 , 0.0000 , 0.00% NZD/USD 0.6349 , -0.0001 , -0.02%

0.6349 , -0.0001 , -0.02% AUD/JPY 85.82 , -0.17 , -0.20%

85.82 , -0.17 , -0.20% EUR/USD 1.1294 , 0.0028 , 0.25%

1.1294 , 0.0028 , 0.25% GBP/USD 1.5352 , 0.0011 , 0.07%

1.5352 , 0.0011 , 0.07% USD INDEX 95.417 , -0.1940 , -0.20%

Commodities

Gold $1,104.86 , -$0.14 , -0.01%

$1,104.86 , -$0.14 , -0.01% Silver $14.37 , -$0.02 , -0.14%

$14.37 , -$0.02 , -0.14% WTI Futures $44.87 , $0.28 , 0.63%

$44.87 , $0.28 , 0.63% Copper Futures $2.430 , -$0.01 -0.25%

$2.430 , -$0.01 -0.25% Iron Ore Futures ¥392.00 , -¥6.50 , -1.63%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.795%

2.795% New Zealand 3.360%

3.360% Japan 0.374%

0.374% Germany 0.745%

0.745% UK 1.927%

1.927% US 2.262%

